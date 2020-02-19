Zirpoli: New rules for future presidents*

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is over. Senate Republicans found Trump not guilty of withholding military funding to Ukraine until their government announced an investigation into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. They also found Trump not guilty of obstruction of Congress after Trump ordered White House aides not to testify during the trial or turn over requested documents. Since many members of Republicans in the Senate admitted that Trump did all of the above, but it was not worthy of removing Trump from office, we should outline the new rules that have been established by these Republicans for future presidents.