Zirpoli: New rules for future presidents*

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is over. Senate Republicans found Trump not guilty of withholding military funding to Ukraine until their government announced an investigation into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. They also found Trump not guilty of obstruction of Congress after Trump ordered White House aides not to testify during the trial or turn over requested documents. Since many members of Republicans in the Senate admitted that Trump did all of the above, but it was not worthy of removing Trump from office, we should outline the new rules that have been established by these Republicans for future presidents.
In all previous impeachment trials, witnesses and documents were provided by the White House because Congress had the constitutional mandate to provide oversite of the Executive Branch. This was demonstrated in the Watergate hearings of President Richard Nixon when his aides were made to testify under oath and during the President Bill Clinton impeachment trial when even Clinton was made to testify under oath.
Moving forward, however, future presidents can ignore requests from Congress for White House witnesses and documents. With the approval of congressional Republicans, the oversite role of Congress has, functionally, ended. Without demanding testimony or documents from White House aides, Congress has been effectively neutered itself from investigating future presidents.
This change effectively puts the president of the United States above Congress and the courts, rather than an equal branch of the government subject to both oversite and the rule of law, as outlined in the Constitution.
Moving forward, congressional Republicans have told future presidents that they may hold meetings with foreign government representatives to collect dirt on political opponents. Trump has done this twice, so far. Once when family members and his campaign manager met with Russian agents to accept “dirt” on his political opponent, Hillary Clinton, and again when he sent his personal lawyer to Ukraine to collect dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden.
Future presidents will be allowed to withhold congressionally approved funding to other nations until and unless their governments do political favors for the president. According to Republicans, this behavior is OK, as long as the president thinks it is OK.
Under the Constitution, Congress has control over how and where our government spends revenue collected through our taxes. Moving forward, however, future presidents can unilaterally change those calculations and move money to his/her favorite pet projects from less favorable projects. Congress has allowed Trump to move billions of dollars from the military budget to build a wall on the Mexican border.
The president has taken control of how and where our tax revenues will be spent, a role once belonging to Congress as outlined by the Constitution. All of this has happened with the blessing of congressional Republicans who have decided to turn a blind eye to this behavior. Thus, a future Democratic president can move billions of dollars from the Defense Department to the Education Department.
Instead of building new ships for the Navy, he/she can decide to build new schools for our children. Instead of providing billions of dollars in aid to Saudi Arabia, a future president can redirect that aid to Americans without health insurance.
Future presidents will become more like kings or dictators, ignoring the Constitution, Congress, and the courts. The president will be able to name an Attorney General who will protect the president’s friends and investigate the president’s enemies. Congress will not be able to complain because they set the precedent, they gave up their oversite authority, and they will not be able to get it back.
Speaking of the courts, moving forward, Congress will not have to consider judges nominated by the president. They will simply wait out the current president for a more favorable one and more favorable nominees. This will be called the McConnell Rule after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who decided not to hold a vote for President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee.
Moving forward, presidents can earn extra income by purchasing hotels and other resorts around the nation and then force American taxpayers to pay inflated living expenses for secret service and other White House staff at those resorts when the president visits them every weekend for four years. He can even encourage international governments to rent rooms at these resorts, even if they don’t actually stay there.
*Subject to change and Republican hypocrisy if a Democrat is elected president in 2020.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.