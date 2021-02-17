Zirpoli: Great Britain, Brexit, and the lessons of nationalism | COMMENTARY

For example, 2021 brought us a final Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union. The Brexit movement started in June 2016 when the people in Britain voted 52% to 48% to leave the European Union. It was their “Britain First” moment that they now seem to regret. Before the vote, polls showed that a majority of the people in Britain did not want to leave the European Union, but many of them did not vote because they did not take the vote seriously. Leave the European Union? Why would anyone want to do that?