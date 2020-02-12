Zirpoli: Fact-checking the State of the Union address

What Trump did not talk about during the State of the Union was the record number of farm foreclosures during his tenure, the result of his tariffs that have closed the door to Chinese markets for American farmers. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, Trump’s tariffs will also cost the average American family $1,277 in higher prices in 2020. Trump promises better trade deals with China, after the election, of course, but China has already found alternative sources for their corn, soybeans, and wheat. He also did not talk about the $3 trillion he added to the national debt — a record amount in three years.