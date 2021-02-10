Zirpoli: Republicans taking small steps in recognizing reality | COMMENTARY

Mexico didn’t pay for the wall, there was never a Republican health care plan or an infrastructure plan “coming in two weeks,” Trump didn’t release his tax forms “after the election,” tax cuts for the rich did not pay for themselves but simply added to our nation’s debt, COVID-19 was not a hoax that would magically go away before, during or after the election, Trump did not create more jobs than any other president (he is the only modern-day president who left office with a negative job growth), and he didn’t win the election.