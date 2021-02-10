Zirpoli: Republicans taking small steps in recognizing reality | COMMENTARY

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that “9/11 absolutely happened” on the floor of Congress last week. Greene retracted past statements that no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11. Good to see that some Republicans are catching up with reality. Greene also announced that the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School and the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting were not staged but “absolutely real.” I’m sure the parents of those murdered children didn’t need Greene’s confirmation, but I guess we should celebrate Republican reality checks whenever we can get them.
Greene also announced that she has cut her ties with QAnon, stating that she “stopped believing” the central belief of QAnon that former President Donald Trump was waging war on a Satan-worshiping group of child-abusers and cannibals within the Democratic Party. More small steps into reality, I guess. But one has to wonder how long it took Greene to realize how absurd these beliefs were, has she really disavowed them, and why so many Republicans still cling to these absurdities.
We are still waiting to hear if Greene continues to believe that Bill and Hillary Clinton committed multiple murders, including causing John F. Kennedy Jr.’s death in a 1999 plane crash because Hillary didn’t want to run against him for a New York Senate seat. Nor did Greene retract her anti-Jewish comments, including one that the wildfires in California may have been started by a laser beamed from space under the control of a Jewish banking family who wanted to clear a path for the development of a new train route.
You have to give it to some Republicans, they are pretty darn creative with their conspiracy theories. Democrats have had their share of crazy politicians, for sure, but today’s Trump supporters win the Academy Award for storytelling and sheer entertainment.
A Trump supporter recently wrote to me that the COVID-19 vaccine “caused” autism, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ALS. Also, that Bill Gates was using the vaccine to “wipe out” Africa so that he could “strip the continent of its resources.” It is interesting how they don’t trust Gates who has spent his adult life giving away his wealth to help others, yet they love the guy (Trump) who only thinks about enriching himself.
Some might prefer to use the word “delusional” to describe some of their beliefs. For example, recently on CNN, a former QAnon believer, Jitarth Jadeja, told Cooper, “I apologize for thinking that you ate babies.” How delusional do you need to be to believe that Democrats worship Satan and drink the blood of children? Jadeja also said that QAnon followers believe that Cooper is a robot. OK, I can see that.
I guess we are supposed to be impressed that Greene recognized that 9/11 happened and that school shootings were not staged. This seems to be an unusually low standard, even for a member of Congress. Yet, many of her Republican colleagues gave her a standing ovation.
In response to all of her craziness about fake school shootings, Republicans decided to appoint Greene to the House education committee. You can read this in two ways: Republicans don’t care about education in America or they believe that our school children need to learn more about Jewish space laser technology.
Last week, a majority in the House, including 11 Republicans, came to their senses and removed Greene from her committee assignments. However, I’m still waiting for Greene to be placed on the House science committee after announcing that the Earth is round and getting a standing ovation from her colleagues.
Interestingly, Republicans in Georgia elected Greene in their primary contest over Dr. John Cowan, a neurosurgeon. Boy, they really dodged a bullet there.
Mexico didn’t pay for the wall, there was never a Republican health care plan or an infrastructure plan “coming in two weeks,” Trump didn’t release his tax forms “after the election,” tax cuts for the rich did not pay for themselves but simply added to our nation’s debt, COVID-19 was not a hoax that would magically go away before, during or after the election, Trump did not create more jobs than any other president (he is the only modern-day president who left office with a negative job growth), and he didn’t win the election.
Polls show that a majority of Republicans are still debating these and many other facts. But at least we can finally put to rest the reality of 9/11 and school shootings. They say recovery from delusional disorders is best taken in small steps.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator for the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.