Zirpoli: You can’t lecture about American values, rights after trampling them | COMMENTARY

If you want to be the voice of reason about constitutional rights, you need to be consistent. A friend on Facebook recently posted that he no longer watched football games because, in his words, of the disrespect Black players show when kneeling to protest racial injustice during the national anthem. Yet, my friend remains silent about white Trump supporters literally beating a policeman with an American Flag on the steps of the Capitol. Which scene demonstrates disrespectful behavior and a disregard for all that the American flag and our national anthem stand for? Open your eyes and observe your hypocrisy and racism.