Last week we learned that Putin was already planning on how to manipulate — some would say abuse— the system in order to stay in power after 2024. He announced more amendments to the Russian constitution which would increase the powers of the Russian parliament and the cabinet. Another constitutional change will be to forbid the president from sitting out a term and rerun for president as Putin did between 2008 and 2012. It was good for Putin, but not for anyone else, it appears. Russian experts are predicting that Putin will carve out a new position for himself, perhaps as prime minister, again.