Heather Cox Richardson, a history professor at Boston College, made the point that Trump’s behavior, before and after the Soleimani killing, was consistent with his behavior with Ukraine. His actions have nothing to do with following sound foreign policy or even what is good for America. It is always about what is good for Trump. To this end, Trump believes that he has the power to “break the law with impunity because he is president,” said Richardson. “A president who is above the law is a dictator. The reason people keep harping on the legality of the Soleimani killing is not because they like terrorists but because if we do not defend the rule of law we have permitted both its destruction, and the destruction of the democracy on which it depends.”