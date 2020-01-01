4. We always have choices when interacting with others. When we are positive it helps us feel more positive about life in general, even when things are not perfect. When people ask how we are doing, we should think about our response. I know someone who walks into a room always looking like he lost his best friend. When you ask him how he is doing you will hear, “OK, I guess.” Don’t be that person. We are not only bringing down those around us, but we are bringing down ourselves. Over time, we may even forget how to be positive or happy, even when life is going well. Practice being positive and save your most personal feelings for a select few.