Tom Zirpoli: Republicans continue hurting children with fake issues | COMMENTARY

Republicans don’t want to write a budget, improve our nation’s schools or health care system or anything that might be consequential for ordinary Americans, especially American children. Instead, they are spending much of their time on non-issues or made-up issues. After all, fake issues are so much easier to deal with than real ones.

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants to help the 170 private schools in her state by transferring money from the state’s 1,080 underfunded public schools. Many of the private schools don’t need her help; most of the public schools do. Yet, she signed a law allowing parents of private school students to take their share of public school funding and transfer it to their children’s private schools. This only benefits families who can already afford to send their children to private schools and does nothing to enhance public schools, already short on resources and where 95% of the children in Arkansas are educated.

Advertisement

Huckabee Sanders also signed a law that would gut child labor protections calling them “arbitrary,” “burdensome” and “obsolete.” This followed action by the U.S. Department of Labor that found two slaughterhouse companies in her state were violating child labor laws involving more than 100 children. In deciding to protect the companies or the children, Huckabee sided with the companies by gutting the laws that prevented them from hiring children under 16 years of age. Huckabee’s new law allows them to hire children as young as 14 years for up to 48 hours a week.

She also freed the companies from having to secure parental permission before hiring these young children. As stated by David Badash, writing for The New Civil Rights Movement, “While Republican governors and lawmakers across the country have taken up the mantle of parents’ rights as they support bans on books, sex education and any discussion of LGBTQ people, Gov. Huckabee has removed the right of parents to be informed of or consent to their young minor children getting a job.”

Advertisement

According to Ellen Ioanes of Vox, “Republicans have long sought to erode labor protections, often by attacking labor unions and pushing right-to-work legislation that limits their power. The Arkansas law presents a new troubling frontier in this trend; it erodes protections for some of the most vulnerable people in society under the guise of liberty.”

Other Republican states are doing the same as many companies are having difficulty finding adults to hire. In Ohio, Republicans just passed a law allowing 14-and 15-year-olds to work until 9 p.m. any day of the week. In Iowa, Republicans are helping their meatpacking plants, known for high-risk jobs and COVID-19 outbreaks, by protecting them from any legal responsibility if a child is injured or killed while on the job.

Perhaps Republicans think child labor, not schooling, will make America great again.

In West Virginia, Republicans in the House of Delegates refused to support a bill to decrease child marriages. It would require a person to be at least 18 years old to marry without parental consent. Currently, children as young as 16 in West Virginia can marry. According to Pew Research Center, West Virginia already has the highest rate of child marriages in the U.S. West Virginia is also one of the poorest states in the nation.

Republican State Sen.a Mike Stuart, who voted against the bill to raise the age of consent, said his mother was married when she was 16, and “six months later, I came along. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Stuart mgith consider himself lucky, but I’m not sure how his mom felt at 16 and pregnant. In fact, research shows women under 18 who marry and have children are at higher risk for domestic violence, divorce and spending much of their lives in poverty. Many fail to graduate high school and the cycle of poverty is passed on from one generation to the next.

If Republicans keep moving education funding from the public schools to the private schools, it is good to know that instead of a good education, they can get a job at 14, marry and have children by 16, and be “lucky” like Stuart.

Republicans in Oklahoma recently refused to pass a law banning the use of corporal punishment, including “slapping, spanking, paddling or other force” on students with disabilities. They cited Bible scriptures as their justification.

Advertisement

And while they are not willing to take action to protect our children from guns in schools, isn’t it good to know that Republicans in Idaho are protecting our children from “woke” and “liberal” tampons and sanitary napkins? A bill to have these products available for students in Idaho schools was defeated by Republicans because, as Rep. Heather Scott said, it would turn Idaho “into a bigger nanny state than ever.”

Indeed, nothing turns a girl into a welfare queen quicker than having a tampon available when needed as she sits in the school bathroom.

As I said, fake issues are so much easier to deal with than real ones.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.