Tom Zirpoli: Election shows Trump is a drag on Republicans, and he will be in 2024 | COMMENTARY

They say democracy was on the Nov. 9 ballot as U.S. voters went to the polls. I agree. I expected to be disappointed the next morning, but I was pleasantly surprised. Across the nation — certainly not everywhere — the majority of candidates who wanted to undermine our democracy and election system were turned away by voters.

The secretary of state candidates endorsed by Donald Trump (Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Nevada) and promised to challenge election outcomes, lost.

According to Nate Cohn, writing for the New York Times, the election’s outcome was less nationalized than expected. Individual states had their own distinct outcomes depending on several key issues. In addition to protecting democracy, in states where the right to an abortion was on the ballot, directly or indirectly, Democrats did better than expected. In states where neither democracy nor abortion were threatened, Cohn says, Republicans did well — as they were expected to do — given the historic trends of midterm elections, inflation and a Democratic president with a low approval rating.

Five states (California, Michigan, Kentucky, Vermont, and Montana) had abortion directly on the ballot and the right to an abortion was upheld by voters in all five, even in conservative Kentucky. In some states, like Pennsylvania, where abortion was not directly on the ballot, Republican candidates running for governor or a Senate seat specifically made abortion an issue that encouraged Democrats to vote.

In other states, Florida, for example, Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for re-election, did not make outlawing abortion an issue. Without abortion on the ballot, Republicans did well in Florida, which was expected in this election cycle.

Many Trump-endorsed candidates were not especially liked or respected by voters, especially independent voters, and they were a drag on other Republican candidates. In Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania Democrats performed especially well against Trump-endorsed candidates.

I would like to think the defense of democracy was one of the reasons turnout among young voters was higher than usual. However, I suspect the abortion issue, especially for young women, was also a primary driver. About 27% of young adults between 18 and 29 years old voted and they voted for Democrats over Republicans by about 27 points, according to Tufts University researchers. Among unmarried women, according to exit polling data, about 68% favored Democratic candidates.

I have to say, however, that celebrating a 27% turnout rate among young voters is a pretty sad state of affairs. However, the typical turnout rate for this age group is about 20%. Very sad, indeed.

By maintaining control of the Senate, President Joe Biden will be able to appoint judges and other government positions where Senate approval is necessary. Also, new laws passed by the House, under Republican control, will also need approval in the Senate. Perhaps this will inspire some compromise and, at the very least, block any crazy MAGA bills like making abortion illegal or giving more tax cuts to billionaires like Elon Musk, who encouraged voters to vote Republican the day before the election.

The small majority won by House Republicans will empower MAGA Republicans to hold their party captive to their demands since every vote will be needed to get anything approved. If Republicans had won a larger majority, they wouldn’t be concerned about the demands of a few extreme members. Already, according to CNN.com, “Members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus are withholding their support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid and have begun to lay out their list of demands.”

Many Republicans are finally coming to grips with Trump being, and continuing to be, a drag on their ability to win elections. Trump appears upset by the finger-pointing in his direction and has attacked rising GOP stars, including DeSantis, who will likely challenge him in 2024. Watching these guys go after each other for the 2024 nomination should be entertaining.

If Trump gets the GOP nomination in 2024, he will again be a drag for the GOP. If he loses, I predict he will try to be a spoiler. Remember, his loyalty is to himself, not the GOP, and certainly not America. He could run as an independent, splitting the GOP vote. He could encourage MAGA Republicans to stay home as he did in Georgia two years ago. You never know what he’ll do, but you always know it will be self-serving.

Republicans sold their souls to the devil to hold on to power and now the devil refuses to go away.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.