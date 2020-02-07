When Thomas died in 1903 at the age of 84, the Democratic Advocate reported he “had been an invalid for fifteen years and in all that time his wants were supplied by the family of the late Augustus Shriver, to whom he belonged. His remains were interred in the Shriver burying ground Wednesday, where all their servants are interred. Thomas was greatly esteemed by both white and colored for his high character. Nearly all members of the Shriver family attended his funeral. Thomas leaves a wife [Nancy] and seven children."