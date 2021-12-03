Robert Wack: Masking is self-sacrifice for the greater good - just like military service | COMMENTARY

Another objection to masks is that they somehow are an intolerable imposition on personal liberty. This is puzzling because there are no laws that people follow without question that don’t somehow infringe on personal liberty. We can’t drive any way we want; we can’t discharge firearms wherever we want; we can’t just take what we want from our neighbors or a store. There are rules everywhere that constrain our freedom, and we follow them because they enable everyone in the community to better secure life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s the entire basis and rationale for American democracy: creating and following rules that constrain our personal liberty for the benefit of the entire community.