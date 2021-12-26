Chris Roemer and Robert Wack | We don’t agree politically. But we agree on Lincoln | COMMENTARY

We are two sometime columnists for this newspaper, from different backgrounds and perspectives. We couldn’t be more different in our political beliefs, but through friendly email exchanges we discovered shared appreciation of grilled meat, fine wine, and something that surprised us both: a deep respect and admiration for President Abraham Lincoln. What follows is a selection of our shared thoughts about the 16th president of the United States.
Chris Roemer: Year-after-year, historians rank Lincoln as the best president this country ever had. Ahead of George Washington, ahead of FDR, even ahead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. There’s a reason for that. Abe Lincoln really was the best president this country ever had, and regardless of the year in which the poll is taken, that always seems to be the consensus of historians across the political spectrum. Given conservatives and liberals can’t seem to agree on anything else, how is it there is near unanimity that Lincoln — a backwoods, self-educated man of little means — became the best president this country ever produced?
Robert Wack: The thing I love about Lincoln is how he always directed his audience back to the first principles of our founding documents. For example, in an 1861 speech, he said: ”I have never had a feeling politically that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration of Independence.” Everything he believed and acted on followed from the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and Declaration.
CR: “Whenever I hear any one arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.” Lincoln always believed slavery to be immoral, but he really didn’t know what to do about it. He even flirted with the idea of sending the slaves back to Africa, believing they were brought to the U.S. unjustly. The truth is, his attitudes toward slavery evolved over time. That’s called growth. Lincoln had a remarkable capacity to learn and grow. He was never a prisoner to ideology or positions he held previously. He was always willing to consider the possibility he may be wrong. He once said, “The person who is incapable of making a mistake, is incapable of anything.”
RW: Lincoln also had a very clear idea of the proper role of the federal government. In a document from 1854, he wrote “The legitimate object of government is ‘to do for the people what needs to be done, but which they can not, by individual effort, do at all, or do so well, for themselves.’” It was from this belief that policies supporting national infrastructure arose, particularly the creation of a national railroad system. He also was a forceful proponent of efforts around “internal improvements” regarding education, resulting in the land grant colleges around the U.S., including our own University of Maryland in 1865. He led the creation of a “greenback” dollar, backed by national banks, and he was an enthusiastic supporter of entrepreneurs and innovation.
CR: Unfortunately, Lincoln’s capacity for growth is not a quality we value in politicians anymore. Today, if a politician admits they were wrong about something, or adjusts their thinking to accommodate new facts or current circumstances, they’re crucified by the press. San Francisco’s mayor comes to mind. Once a champion of defunding the police, Mayor London Breed now says she’s tired of the criminal “bull****” in her city and understands something has to change. Rather than congratulating her on recognizing the error of her ways, the pundits on Fox News belittle her as a “flip-flopper.” Consider the people we crucify because of positions they once held as teenagers or young adults.
RW: Lincoln would have been familiar with the change in the mayor’s position. In fact, he felt strongly that, like Thomas Jefferson, public policy should change and progress with the times, good or bad. In his message to Congress in 1862, confronted with unprecedented governing challenges during the Civil War, he said: “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise — with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.” That certainly sounds like an appropriate approach during a pandemic, the transformation of our economy by technology, and myriad environmental challenges.
CR: What I find most enjoyable about Lincoln is his mastery of the English language, which stands in stark contrast to the oratorical inadequacies of our current and immediate past presidents. Lincoln wrote his own speeches, did not have use of a teleprompter, and could turn a phrase with the best of them. Lincoln’s Second Inaugural and the Gettysburg Address are works of perfection.
With one of Lincoln’s more famous quotes in mind, “A house divided against itself cannot stand,” we hope you take some measure of enjoyment from this example of collaboration and civil discourse from two people that both extremes of the political spectrum would have us believe should be enemies.
Consider this our holiday gift, and we’ll close with one final Lincoln quote, from a letter to Gen. George McClellan in 1862: “I say ‘try’; if we never try, we shall never succeed.”
Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who writes from Finksburg. He can be reached at chrisroemer1969@gmail.com. Robert Wack is the deputy health officer for the Carroll County Health Department. He can be reached at robert.wack@maryland.gov.