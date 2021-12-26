Chris Roemer and Robert Wack | We don’t agree politically. But we agree on Lincoln | COMMENTARY

RW: Lincoln also had a very clear idea of the proper role of the federal government. In a document from 1854, he wrote “The legitimate object of government is ‘to do for the people what needs to be done, but which they can not, by individual effort, do at all, or do so well, for themselves.’” It was from this belief that policies supporting national infrastructure arose, particularly the creation of a national railroad system. He also was a forceful proponent of efforts around “internal improvements” regarding education, resulting in the land grant colleges around the U.S., including our own University of Maryland in 1865. He led the creation of a “greenback” dollar, backed by national banks, and he was an enthusiastic supporter of entrepreneurs and innovation.