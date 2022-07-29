Robert Wack: Monkeypox is here but no cause for panic | COMMENTARY

As if we don’t have enough to keep us preoccupied, the world has a new virus to learn and worry about: monkeypox. Despite the sometimes alarmist news coverage, the current global outbreak of this well-known but previously rare virus is not a cause for panic. Unlike the situation with COVID-19 in 2020, this virus is not very contagious, has established treatments, and already has a safe, effective vaccine ready to use.

Monkeypox is a member of a group of viruses called Orthopoxviruses, which also contains the viruses that cause smallpox and cowpox. The association with smallpox and our recent history with COVID is likely the source of the heightened anxiety around the current outbreak.

Monkeypox was first characterized during an outbreak in Central Africa in 1970. As often happens, the connection with monkeys is only a small part of the story with monkeypox. Several varieties of African rats, mice, and squirrels, in addition to certain monkeys, can transmit the disease.

The first known U.S. outbreak of monkeypox occurred in 2003, centered around Milwaukee, Wisconsin. An infected prairie dog purchased at an animal swap meet infected a child. That outbreak went on to generate 71 total cases, all traced back to an exotic animal dealer in Texas who brought infected Gambian pouched rats to the U.S., which then infected the prairie dogs in his inventory, which then infected the humans who purchased them.

After infection by an animal, humans can spread monkeypox to others only by very close contact, such as during sexual intercourse, or sharing close quarters. The typical course of illness is similar to chicken pox: fever and aches, as well as swollen lymph nodes, then the emergence of the characteristic pustular rash, usually first on the face, then spreading to the rest of the body, including the palms and soles of the feet. A bad case can last for several weeks.

Mortality can vary widely, depending on preexisting health conditions, nutritional status, and access to health care. For example, some outbreaks in Africa had mortality as high as 1 to 3%, whereas the 2003 outbreak in Wisconsin had zero deaths.

The current outbreak in the news was identified in May of this year in the United Kingdom. Those initial cases were traced to recent travel to Nigeria. Untreated illness in this outbreak has a mortality of 1 to 3%, but the death rate is much lower with appropriate and early treatment.

In Maryland, we have had 87 cases of monkeypox as of July 26. Health Departments are sharing information about the disease, including proper diagnosis and treatment for anyone exposed or infected, as well as vaccination for people at highest risk. All of our Maryland cases are under close surveillance and receiving appropriate treatment. Unlike with COVID, the risk of infection to the general public is very low.

If it seems like these kinds of outbreaks are happening more often, there is some truth to that. In our hyper-connected modern world, diseases that once were confined to obscure corners of the planet can now jump to humans then quickly jump around the planet because humans are pushing into once pristine ecosystems, then mingling with each other on airplanes and in overcrowded megacities.

What isn’t new is the ancient struggle between the microbial world and the human immune system. New viruses and bacteria have always arisen to challenge our health and well-being, and they will continue doing so. Thanks to modern medical technology, today we have the tools to quickly detect, diagnose, and treat these new diseases. Monkeypox is a challenge, but one that our medical experts and health system are definitely up to the task of handling effectively.

For additional information and updates, please visit the Carroll County Health Department web page: cchd.maryland.gov/monkeypox/

Dr. Robert Wack is the Deputy Health Officer at the Carroll County Health Department. He can be reached at robert.wack@maryland.gov.