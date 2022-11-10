Robert Wack: Masking, testing and immunization will help fight COVID, other viruses this winter | COMMENTARY

By now, you’ve probably heard or seen the news about the upsurge in respiratory viruses that are making a lot of kids sick and overwhelming pediatric intensive care units around the country. This winter is shaping up to be unusual for a variety of reasons, and because there is a lot of misinformation out there, it’s important to separate fact from fiction. The good news is with the proven tools of masking, testing, and immunization, we can blunt the worst effects.

A frequent talking point these days is that the surge of other respiratory viruses is due to mask-wearing over the last 2 ½ years. However, this presumes that masking was done consistently and correctly across the entire country for the entire duration of the pandemic. We know that wasn’t true.

Here in Carroll County, we started off well, with near universal compliance in the early months of the pandemic. But then the anti-masking disinformation took hold, and our compliance slipped, leading to widespread COVID-19 infections. The same was true all around the country. While masking and social distancing may have contributed to lower rates of both RSV and flu during the early pandemic, that likely doesn’t completely account for the huge increase in respiratory illnesses we are experiencing now.

So why are we seeing this uptick in respiratory illnesses? The ebb and flow of respiratory viruses is very hard to predict. We only know they are here once people start getting sick.

The most likely, and least satisfying, explanation is that the current increase in illnesses from all of these viruses could just be an unfortunate coincidence, with each surging simultaneously. We just don’t have definitive data to prove any particular hypothesis.

One of the current problem viruses, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, has been a problem for my entire medical career, sickening and sometimes killing small vulnerable children every year. Some years it’s a mild outbreak, others more severe. It used to be an almost exclusively winter virus, but now RSV can surge pretty much any time of year.

Influenza is the same, changing from year to year in ways that we always play catch up to understand. The other viruses running rampant right now, including rhinovirus and respiratory enteroviruses, are even harder to predict.

It could also be that the COVID virus temporarily outcompeted these other viruses, keeping them from spreading in the population. This is called “viral interference.” For example, we know that rhinovirus infections, such as colds, suppress flu infections — that is, they interfere with the flu virus’s ability to sicken people who already have a rhinovirus infection. COVID infections may have done the same thing, but the data is still being studied.

In addition to all of the viruses spreading already this fall, we have the emerging COVID variants, apparently even more contagious. Some new variants may evade the protection of prior infections and maybe even vaccine protection. These new variants are outcompeting B.A.5, the Omicron strain that took over last winter. This is not unusual or unexpected for a virus, but it still isn’t great news. The coming weeks will show how much of a problem new variants like BQ.1, BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, BF.7, and XBB will be.

In the meantime, there’s plenty to do to protect ourselves and our community, and you’ve heard it all before. If you are having any cold symptoms or if you are exposed to COVID, wear a mask around others, out of common courtesy and because masks work. Test yourself if you think you might have COVID, and isolate and follow guidance if you are positive. Exercise caution when around people who may have immune system challenges. Practice social distancing when you’re in large crowds. Open windows and improve fresh air circulation, and spend as much time as possible outside when around others. Look for restaurants and other venues with high ceilings and spaced out seating. Wash your hands often. And of course, get your COVIDcovid boosters and annual flu shots. They are still our best tools for battling viral infections, and they are safe and effective.

The viruses may change, but the game remains the same. Humanity’s dance with viral infections continues, and if we use the effective, science-based tools available, we can create our own “viral interference” and stay healthy this winter.

Dr. Robert Wack is the deputy health officer at the Carroll County Health Department. He can be reached at Robert.wack@maryland.gov