Dr. Robert Wack: Pay attention to mental health in time of global upheaval | COMMENTARY

Just when we are able to enjoy warming spring weather and a momentary COVID respite, global events conspire to keep everyone from fully relaxing. On the surface, Russia’s devastation of Ukraine may seem completely separate from COVID. It actually shares deep connections that serve to keep us all unnerved and anxious.

First, the data: the American Psychological Association partnered with The Harris Poll in early February to measure American stress levels. When the Russians attacked Ukraine, they did a supplemental survey from March 1 to 3. The results are striking.

Depending on the question, large majorities (70%-80%) of Americans say they are overwhelmed, anxious, and fearful. These levels of stress are associated with real health consequences, with 58% reporting undesirable weight changes, and almost a quarter reporting increased alcohol consumption to cope. Woven all through concerns about nuclear war, inflation, and the economy is ongoing grieving for those lost in the pandemic, and the lurking dread that this will never end.

Other than being more bad news, what is the connection between war in Ukraine and COVID? Both have resulted in enormous harm because of disinformation. Russian disinformation about the reasons for, and scope of the assault on Ukraine is driving apart families who have connections in both countries. People in Russia don’t believe anything wrong is happening in Ukraine, and Russian disinformation is so effective, they deny the first hand testimony from relatives in Ukrainian cities who call while bombs fall around them.

During the worst of the pandemic, the same kind of disinformation ruptured relationships, broke up families, and caused the unnecessary deaths of those who didn’t take COVID seriously or refused vaccination. Bad information from social media or other biased sources had deadly consequences. In Carroll County, COVID vaccination became widely available after the spring of 2021 and since then, we endured more than 70 deaths of unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated people. How many could have been saved if they hadn’t been misled?

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is typically associated with sudden, violent trauma, but similar mental health symptoms can also result from exposure to chronic, low-level trauma. The cumulative effect can result in depression, anger, isolation, and cognitive disturbance.

The longer-term consequences of the pandemic have yet to be felt. In addition to the medical impact of long COVID and grieving for deceased friends and family, we are all also grieving the ongoing harm to our civil society, and the uncertainty of what it means for our country when so many people can believe any crazy thing they read on social media. Going forward, some may gradually realize they’ve been lied to; some will try to rewrite history and deny they ever believed the lunacy. Those starting the long process of reconnecting with reality will need help and support.

As the survey demonstrates, everyone experiences the depression, confusion, and recurrent negative feelings these traumatic experiences generate, especially as global turmoil re-triggers them over and over.

No matter how the next months play out, pay attention to your mental health and the mental health of those around you. Give people space; be patient; listen more than you talk; reach out to those in your life who are struggling, either with loss, or with the challenge of rebuilding their world.

The Carroll County Health Department webpage (https://cchd.maryland.gov/behavioral-health/) has extensive mental health resource information for those looking for help, or call 410-876-4449 for advice or a referral.

We’ve only just begun the long process of healing: physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Let’s try to help each other out as much as possible.

Dr. Robert Wack is the deputy health officer at the Carroll County Health Department. He can be reached at robert.wack@maryland.gov.