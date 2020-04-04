Wack: South Korea avoided this. We could have, too

The federal government still has no coherent policy or plan to address this, exacerbated by the president’s dithering about whether to invoke the powers of the Defense Production Act. With that, President Trump could accelerate production of tests and protective equipment, shield the states from the price gouging, bidding wars, and the hoarding going on right now, and rationalize the production and distribution of critical resources. Right now, states are competing against each other, and the very Federal agencies which should be helping them, bidding up prices on the open market for lifesaving supplies.