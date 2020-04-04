Wack: South Korea avoided this. We could have, too

Be forewarned, this is an angry rant. I won’t have much time or energy to contribute here for a while, so I’m going to get it all off my chest in advance.
In the weeks and months to come, when you are angry and afraid, worried about loved ones, wondering when and how this will end, enduring the hardships of isolation, the privations of lost income, the uncertainty of whether jobs, or even entire businesses will be there when this ends, never, ever forget: this was all avoidable. Whenever anyone expresses doubt about that, or tries to rewrite history, keep in mind South Korea. They avoided it all. Why couldn’t we?
South Korea followed the well established, time-tested and proven public health techniques of testing, contact tracing, and rapid isolation of suspected and proven cases. By aggressively moving on the problem, with the same information available to the U.S., using the same technology we have access to, the same production capacity, the same levels of expertise, they contained their outbreak, without having to resort to economically ruinous containment efforts.
But, but, but …. the Democrats! The liberals! The media! … sputter the blindly loyal Trump cultists.
It wasn’t the Democrats in February 2018 who reduced international health monitoring by the CDC by 80%. It wasn’t the liberals in May 2018 who eliminated the National Security Council’s Global Pandemic response team. It wasn’t the media last July who eliminated the American infectious disease expert based in China who could have been the on-the-ground liaison to gather information at the beginning of the outbreak in December. And it was none of these last October who shut down the global pandemic surveillance program run by USAID that gathers samples and tests them for new diseases.
All of these decisions were made by the Trump administration. Each one was criticized at the time as harming our ability to deal with a new infectious disease outbreak. Each one would have played a role in our response to this crisis, both internationally and here at home.
The most egregious sin of the Trump administration’s catastrophically inept performance is the failure to develop and deploy testing once we knew way back in January that we faced a novel coronavirus. Even today, in April, we still do not have access to testing sufficient to the scope of the problem. The private sector has failed. Without tests we are flying blind.
The federal government still has no coherent policy or plan to address this, exacerbated by the president’s dithering about whether to invoke the powers of the Defense Production Act. With that, President Trump could accelerate production of tests and protective equipment, shield the states from the price gouging, bidding wars, and the hoarding going on right now, and rationalize the production and distribution of critical resources. Right now, states are competing against each other, and the very Federal agencies which should be helping them, bidding up prices on the open market for lifesaving supplies.
Instead of taking control, President Trump uses threats, bluffing, and spin to punish those he finds insufficiently obsequious, and reward those who help aid his efforts to avoid any blame or responsibility. Thus, instead of effective leadership and decisive action, like we see from Republican governors like our own Larry Hogan and Mike DeWine of Ohio, we get the My Pillow guy babbling in the Rose Garden about praying, and the president insinuating that front line doctors and nurses are doing something shady with masks in New York City.
The next big lie from Trump defenders is that no one could have anticipated this crisis. Watch the movie “Contagion” from 2011. All of it was anticipated, in detail, and that’s just Hollywood.
Yes, I’m angry, at the needless suffering and death bearing down on us, the unnecessary hardship created by the incompetence of the federal government’s response, and the endless torrent of lies and disinformation spewing from the podium at the White House, some of which will directly cause the deaths of Americans.
For those who are still inclined to blindly follow the president and mindlessly parrot the gibberish from right wing media, don’t worry. I won’t forget what actually happened.
