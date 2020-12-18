Vigliotti: Coolidge brought Christmas tree-lighting ceremony to White House, as well as timeless wisdom | COMMENTARY

The stage was set. Middlebury College of Coolidge’s native Vermont, along with alumni, gifted the nation with a 48-foot Balsam fir, which was erected at the Ellipse at the White House – America’s house. As the use of electricity was rapidly growing in the country, indicative of the nation’s technological progress, the Society for Electrical Development urged the use of outdoor lights on the tree. 2,500 red, green, and white lights were donated by the Electric League of Washington for that very purpose. Churches, choirs, and the U.S. Marine band were slated to appear at the event, which would be opened to the public, white and black alike.