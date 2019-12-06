But the narrative to fulfill the guilty verdict for the sake of impeachment continued. The three professors, and Democratic representatives, argued that American military aid to Ukraine was delayed in favor of a quid pro quo — one which never happened, and one which Trump explicitly said he did not want in conversation with the only witness who had direct personal contact with Trump regarding the possibility. The three professors asserted that even the solicitation or the attempt are “misuse of office” are impeachable — but there is no clear evidence that this is what occurred.