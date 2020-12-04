Vigliotti: Guardians of American, Republican party remains strong, with bright future | COMMENTARY

Among those newly-elected Republican men and women with great promise are Madison Cawthorn, Burgess Owens, and Nicole Malliotakis. Many of these conservatives are fomenting a countermovement to the socialist trend of the Democrats at the national level, justifiably describing themselves as the Freedom Force. And they are not alone. There are other groups across the United States, well underway, especially among the young, who have taken avowed stances against that extreme leftism — including Young Americans Against Socialism, Network of enlightened Women (NeW), and Turning Point USA, to name a few. All were involved in the election, helping Republicans gain, rather than lose, seats in the House.