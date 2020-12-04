Vigliotti: Guardians of American, Republican party remains strong, with bright future | COMMENTARY

While, to me, the result of the presidential election of 2020 remains uncertain, what is clear is that the Republican Party is strong, and its future is bright so long as it remains true to the conservative principles which have guided it since the Reagan presidency.
It was only in 2008 that liberals and some conservatives wondered if the Republican Party had a future at all following the election of Barack Obama, and the Democratic takeover of both the House and the Senate. Within two years, however, the 2010 Tea Party movement, founded on fiscal responsibility and constitutional adherence, had swept conservative Republicans back into legislative power in the House.
It was not merely love for the country, the Constitution, and careful spending that allowed the Republicans to be entrusted with so sudden a return, but a serious statement that those Americans who had been forgotten, dismissed, and maligned, would not be silent about it anymore. Six more years of unabated condescension, however, propelled Donald Trump to the presidency. It was during this time that the Republicans brought about not merely a hoped-for renaissance, but a national renewal.
Under the billionaire President Trump, the party became a haven for the American working class, as it was under President Reagan. Forgotten voices were actively sought out and reminded that they mattered. The Republican Party had its best showing among minorities since the 1960s. Trump was able to articulate what had been lost — that conservatives valued the individual, and wanted everyone to succeed. No one could, or should, be held back from reaching out for the American dream.
That also includes women. Although many on the left have marginalized or dismissed conservative women, they have always existed. In the last few years especially, conservative women have experienced the very beginning of a meteoric rise. Whether they are involved locally or have sought and won office, they are transforming not merely the face of the GOP, but the nature of political discourse because of their refusal to back down from their opponents on the left. No fewer than 17 Republican women, for example, have been newly elected to Congress.
Among those newly-elected Republican men and women with great promise are Madison Cawthorn, Burgess Owens, and Nicole Malliotakis. Many of these conservatives are fomenting a countermovement to the socialist trend of the Democrats at the national level, justifiably describing themselves as the Freedom Force. And they are not alone. There are other groups across the United States, well underway, especially among the young, who have taken avowed stances against that extreme leftism — including Young Americans Against Socialism, Network of enlightened Women (NeW), and Turning Point USA, to name a few. All were involved in the election, helping Republicans gain, rather than lose, seats in the House.
Conservatives are therein looking to Georgia and the Senate runoffs next month. The decision in those two races will determine the fate of the United States Senate and whether America’s elected leaders drag the country leftward. Every imaginable issue is at stake — from the economy, trade, and taxes, to First and Second Amendment rights (and associated freedoms in the pandemic), religious freedom, the nature of the Supreme Court, the environment, policing, national defense, international relations with countries like Israel, and more, such as election reform.
Republicans who were coming into their own during the Obama years are now among the party’s trusted leaders, such as Ted Cruz, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Rand Paul, Tom Cotton, and Marsha Blackburn. Recent faces have quickly emerged as consequential, including Matt Gaetz, Greg Steube, Dan Crenshaw, and Elise Stefanik. Many of the party’s seasoned leaders have remained indispensable, such as Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and Lindsey Graham. The list goes on.
But it does not merely end with the Republican Party. Rising conservative thinkers and personalities, such as Dan Bongino, have expanded the breadth and scope of debate. New free speech platforms and social media, new and revitalized news networks, content streaming sites and more, are all a part of a massive ground-level surge among patriotic Americans who have rejected the lack of diversity and integrity among left-turned institutions, such as cable news, that have lost the trust of millions.
As questions continue to swirl regarding the presidential election in November, and as calls to defund the police continue, local and state Republicans serve a crucial, integral, and underappreciated role, both in their support for truth, and for the police. Polls consistently find that well north of 60% of Americans oppose the movement to defund the police. Even a few prominent Democrats have rejected such calls.
But those on the far left do not hear.
The years ahead will be full of challenges, including from socialists — and Americans must rise to meet them no matter how long the road may be. But conservative Republicans, fulfilling their role as guardians of America, can show the way. And the way is bright.
Joe Vigliotti, a contributor to The Flip Side and a Taneytown city councilman, writes from Taneytown. His column appears every other Friday. Email him through his website at www.jvigliotti.com.