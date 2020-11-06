Vigliotti: Regardless of outcome of election, right should count blessings, plan for the future | COMMENTARY

In an election reflective of a tumultuous year, Tuesday’s results may not be known for some time. However, what is known at the time of this writing on Thursday morning is worth considering.
Locally, things worked out very well for Carroll County. Congressman Andy Harris easily won reelection, meaning Maryland’s First Congressional District will again be well-represented in Washington. Richard Titus was fittingly returned as Circuit Court judge, having assembled an impressive record and having underscored his objective, non-activist approach to the bench. Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny were both likewise justly reelected to the Board of Education, where they have served very capably, including through the coronavirus pandemic. Keep in mind Titus, Herbert, and Sivigny for a moment.
Nationally, projections of an overwhelming blue wave were altogether baseless. The double-digit leads that Democrats, including Joe Biden, were supposed to have in some places is now excruciatingly close – within percentages of a single point. As in 2016, most polling was completely wrong.
The counting of ballots is also a key concern. Given such concern, some states, like Georgia, are already preparing for auditing. The Trump campaign announced it would be seeking a recount in Wisconsin. Serious allegations of voting fraud and suppression have surfaced, and the Trump campaign is right to be looking into them. Wednesday night, for example, Project Veritas released a video in which a postal worker in Michigan alleged his superior ordered late ballots be stamped with the previous day’s date in order to be counted. When confronted by phone about the allegation, the supervisor hung up. We are going to have to rethink mail-in voting, and voter ID laws.
Elsewhere, the Democrats predicted they would take a majority in the Senate, and would, among others, defeat Republicans Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, and Thom Tillis. None of this happened. The crucial importance of holding that body means that, should Republicans lose control of the White House, the Senate will be a bastion against much of the move leftward promised by Democrats.
The House, likewise, did not flood blue as predicted. Rather than increasing their majority, the Democrats appear poised to have some of it cut away from them. Where a number of these extremely close races end up remains, like the presidential election, to be seen.
If President Trump wins reelection, then the status quo as it exists, remains: the Democrats control the House; and the Republicans control the Senate and the presidency. As such, we could draw one of, or a combination of three conclusions so far.
First, Americans preferred a balance of power. Second, Americans are divided enough for any number of reasons to have kept things as they are. Third, a personal embrace or rejection of President Trump, himself. We know already, for example, that his level of support increased among blue collar workers, minority voters, and Catholics; but a state like Arizona, which many on the right thought would pull again for Trump, appears to have gone for Biden instead. The question is, did they voters fully embrace Biden, or merely vote against Trump? Or, when the ballots are fully counted there, will Arizona return to Trump’s column?
Although the campaign for the White House remains in question, what is not in question is that Republicans, if they have not already begun, need to be focusing on off-year elections and strategizing for midterms, now. The potential for violence by way of riots remains high, and the leftist effort to defund and dismantle the police remains uncurbed. How the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect things locally will also be of significance.
These kinds of issues are where state and local elections, especially, are going to be critical in the coming years. This is why having strong officials locally, such as Titus, Sivigny, and Herbert, will matter so much. More elected leaders of their caliber are going to be needed in the years to come. And Carroll Republicans should look to the rising generation.
If one accepts that millennials consist of those born between 1980 and 2000, and members of Generation Z from 2000 on, this was the first presidential election in which members of Generation Z have voted. From a purely anecdotal standpoint, the national college Republican ground game — from social media to calls to knocking on doors to public advocacy — has been historic. The GOP needs to further inroads with young voters, as they will ultimately come to be the decisive component of coming elections.
As of this writing on Thursday morning, the presidential election is still up in the air. We on the right must count our blessings and our successes this week rather than give up or despair — and no matter what may happen, the time is now to begin preparing for the future. This is the time to renew involvement, or get involved for the first time. This is the United States. Nothing is out of reach for us Americans. Keep faith in God, keep faith in each other, and keep faith in America. The future is bright.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Joe Vigliotti, a contributor to The Flip Side and a Taneytown city councilman, writes from Taneytown. His column appears every other Friday. Email him through his website at www.jvigliotti.com.