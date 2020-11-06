Vigliotti: Regardless of outcome of election, right should count blessings, plan for the future | COMMENTARY

As of this writing on Thursday morning, the presidential election is still up in the air. We on the right must count our blessings and our successes this week rather than give up or despair — and no matter what may happen, the time is now to begin preparing for the future. This is the time to renew involvement, or get involved for the first time. This is the United States. Nothing is out of reach for us Americans. Keep faith in God, keep faith in each other, and keep faith in America. The future is bright.