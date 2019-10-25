Last weekend, Hillary Clinton pronounced Jill Stein (and by intimation, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard) to be Russian puppets. With the season of specters at its height as Halloween draws near, it is unsurprising that so many on the Left should continue to see phantoms of their own invention. Inevitably, comparisons in accusations are being drawn (as they often are) to both Salem and the McCarthy Era. While both historical events do hold parallels, they are not the same — and those particular liberals who would use such examples are not the heroes they make themselves out to be.