Vigliotti: What’s at stake Nov. 3 will have consequences beyond the next four years | COMMENTARY

Since Washington, power has been peacefully transferred 44 times. This is no small accomplishment, and is nothing to take for granted especially given what we know of human nature and human history across the globe. Until Franklin Delano Roosevelt, no other American president pursued a fourth, let alone a third term in office, respecting the two-term precedent and tradition inaugurated by Washington. Roosevelt’s tenure subsequently led to a Constitutional amendment to limit the time an American could serve as president to two terms.