It may seem a paradox that something so timeless should be borne along by creatures like us, bounded in on all sides by time. But our tenuous, human hold on truth makes it something all the more valuable because it does not belong to us alone. We have, as Edmund Burke explained, inherited it from those who came before, and we will leave it for those who follow in our steps. It only makes sense to leave what we love behind for those whom we love. To be a conservative is to recognize that someone other than you matters, and that a time other than yours counts. Time cannot be kept, so better to make the most of the fleeting moments that we grasp for, like autumn wind.