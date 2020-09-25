Vigliotti: Support for Carroll’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services | COMMENTARY

“The critical need of finding folks who want to run into burning buildings, while all others run out, for free as a volunteer, is steering this ship,” Wantz, who himself has long personally been involved with fire and emergency response, explained. “Over the last several years our fire departments have been struggling to find not only firefighters, but emergency medical providers.” Companies have also faced the added challenge of filling in positions such as human resources, payroll, and insurance, among others.