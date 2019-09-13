Vigliotti: Little will change after Bolton’s departure, including the Left’s constant criticism

Third, it is important to also remember that Trump and Bolton did share a number of views despite the differences being prized by the Left’s narrative about Bolton’s departure. These similarities included unwavering love and support for Israel; and an understandable reserve about transnational groups and multinational organizations, especially where the United States was dealt with unkindly and unfairly. And neither Trump, nor Bolton, can lay a claim to always being right or having all the right answers. And there was enough of a distance between the president and Bolton that it became prudent for them to part ways.