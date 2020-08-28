Vigliotti: God still matters: Conventional wisdom and the American future | COMMENTARY

And therein, Republicans were not shy about their faith in God at their convention. There was no proclaiming of God as a Republican, but there were Americans professing their faith in Him. That is how it should be — to allow one’s life, no matter how imperfect we may be, to be led by the Lord and to follow as best we can. We cannot bend Him to our will; but we must seek to abide by His. This is, in part, why we incorporate moral truths into our laws and why we respect the individual.