Vigliotti: Battle against drug epidemic unending, but appreciate victories in the war

Evil does not rest and neither can we. Just because drugs and their dealers may never be completely defeated, does not mean we let go. The dealer contends by his practice of selling that human life has no true, intrinsic value; and that money is more important than human life itself. The producer and the dealer are, quite literally, waging a war against the soul of humanity. (Even those who use the idea of generating tax revenue as an excuse for drug legalization also devalue human life by equating it to income.) This is truly a time of life or death.