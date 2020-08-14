Vigliotti: Finding and keeping home in an outpost that retains its character | COMMENTARY

I considered this at the steering wheel; and ideas about which way to go were as numerous as those friends in my car. We’d been listening to music, and talking about life, girls, where we wanted to end up 10 years from then, what God might have in store for us, and here we were at a crossroads in the place where we’d grown up. The idea was to get lost, and find our way back home. But within a moment of reaching those two roads, one of us recognized where we were. Accordingly, we took the other road.