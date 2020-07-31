Vigliotti: Trump right to send federal agents into cities | COMMENTARY

But even if Trump was not the president, there would still be politically-charged opposition. When I was in high school, I had classes in which I was the only student who defended then-President George W. Bush. Some of my fellow students ridiculed him and his supporters, calling them everything negative one could imagine, as did a number of adults I knew. More than a decade later, Bush is now held up as a model Republican by many of the same people who vilified him through the length of his tenure in office, just because Bush and Trump have had their differences.