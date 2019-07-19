Vigliotti: Conservatives must take the far Left seriously

The French Jacobins and the Russian Bolsheviks were, within their brutal revolutions, minority contingents that rapidly gained influence and power. The Jacobins paved the way for Napoleon, continental war, and an order of politics in Europe that would essentially remain in place until World War I, while the Bolsheviks gave rise to Stalin, Communism, and a global Cold War that swept across generations. The Jacobin Robespierre and the socialist Trotsky fell victim to the forces they had helped to stoke, while the extremists absorbed enormous costs to see victory through.