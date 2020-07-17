Vigliotti: Still many steps before reaching America’s promise | COMMENTARY

Too often, we confuse perfection with goodness, while forgetting that flawed and struggling people and peoples can, on the whole, be good. Each generation of Americans strives to be better in their own times, and better than those who came before. None of us will ever be perfect, but that does not mean we are not good or capable of good — or that we should not try. Who we are in 2020 is not who we were in 1861, let alone 1787.