Vigliotti: Why American rights require the police l COMMENTARY

This is why we are a republic, not a democracy. Pure and heavy democracy is motivated in the spirit of the moment by passion, not by serious reflection or sound reason. During the Peloponnesian War, the Athenian democracy, in such a moment, voted to kill every man, woman, and child on the rebellious island of Mytilene — and sent out a trireme to deliver the sentence. Only later did they realize their rashness, and were forced to send out a second trireme to overtake the first.