Vigliotti: Disbanding the police a betrayal of public trust

Part of our jobs as elected officials is to also provide civilian leadership and oversight of police departments. If we see something wrong, if something goes wrong, or if we make a mistake in the policies we choose, it is our responsibility to move to fix or reform them — even if that takes years of continued effort to do. It is not easy or convenient. But it is the job we were entrusted with. If you don’t have the courage to do that, resign your office – don’t disband an entire law enforcement apparatus to appease the political wind.