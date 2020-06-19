Vigliotti: Disbanding the police a betrayal of public trust

To those considering the disbanding of your police departments, reconsider it.
As a city councilman, every single day, I remind myself that I am accountable to the public for the choices and decisions I ultimately make. I take the duty and the discharge of that office to which I have been entrusted with absolute seriousness for two very important reasons.
First, we are talking about human lives. As a city councilman for Taneytown, I am beholden to almost 7,000 people — men, women, children, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, neighbors, friends, families, strangers — all of them human beings hand-crafted by God with unique souls, natural rights, and lives full of hopes, fears, dreams, love, aspirations, successes, failures, challenges, and more. I am accountable to them, and to God.
Second, we are talking about American political institutions which have too often been abused or grossly mishandled. “Politician” was not always a demeaning or negative term. Through my work I have done everything I can to restore respect and honor to elected service. An elected office is a privilege granted by the informed, voluntary consent of citizens through the vote — and requires responsibility. I do not ever take these things lightly.
In Taneytown, councilmembers also serve as departmental liaisons. As a liaison, you have a few particular responsibilities.
First, you act as a formal messenger between Council and the department, conveying information at meetings. Second, you act as an advocate for that department, conveying requests, issues, and ideas. Third, you get to know the workings of that department the best you can, including the people who administer it and fulfill its obligations and functions. I know enough to know I don’t know everything, and this is why it is important to listen and learn.
Since 2017, I have had the honor of serving as the liaison for the Taneytown Police Department. It is one of the most important things I have done in my life, as we are talking about public safety, law, and order, all of which affect human beings in their daily lives in countless known and unknown ways.
We know that our police aren’t just there to enforce speeding or check parking meters. They return lost dogs to owners. They take care of confused people. They shovel out elderly residents during snowstorms. They volunteer for good causes, launch food drives for impoverished families, and collect money for charities. They pull bikes out of ponds, pull ducks out of storm drains, and pull up to traffic accidents where they not only control the scene, but offer compassion and reassurance to the injured.
They hit the streets and risk their lives at every hour to keep crime in check — so that the rest of us can go through an ordinary day without having to think twice about our safety. Your officers do the same things for you.
Part of my job as a councilman and liaison is to ensure that the police have what they need in order to do their job. The decisions any elected official makes ultimately affects not only how the police may in turn do their job, but the very lives of officers and citizens they serve.
Elected officials in other cities in other states would do well to remember all of this. The police are not pawns to be used for political convenience or to score cheap points. They are human beings. They are career professionals who genuinely believe in the people and communities they protect, and in the very kind of work they do. If you endanger the police through poor decisions, you necessarily endanger the public. The public is counting on them, and they count on you.
Part of our jobs as elected officials is to also provide civilian leadership and oversight of police departments. If we see something wrong, if something goes wrong, or if we make a mistake in the policies we choose, it is our responsibility to move to fix or reform them — even if that takes years of continued effort to do. It is not easy or convenient. But it is the job we were entrusted with. If you don’t have the courage to do that, resign your office – don’t disband an entire law enforcement apparatus to appease the political wind.
Because the reality is that the vast majority of police officers and law enforcement agents are good, decent, compassionate, and honorable professionals. And professional is the key word. They are dedicated to upholding the law, irrespective of the politics of the moment. Alternatives would necessarily be political to varying measures, meaning their existence, operation, and protocols would depend on who holds office rather than the law — which is alarming.
Defunding, disarming, and dismantling police — or any law enforcement agency — is inarguably dangerous in every possible, conceivable way, so much so to the extent that it is a betrayal of office and the public trust. By their very actions, criminals do not obey laws or respect other citizens. So what will you tell their victims when the police have gone?
Joe Vigliotti, a contributor to The Flip Side and a Taneytown city councilman, writes from Taneytown. His column appears every other Friday. Email him through his website at www.jvigliotti.com.