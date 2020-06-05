Vigliotti: Finding love and common ground

It is a troubling time in the United States. I know that right now, you are feeling angry. Sad. Heartbroken. Tense. Sick, even. Or perhaps you might even feel like giving up. These are all valid thoughts and feelings that all of us have had at some point in the past two weeks.
I understand. And it is OK to feel these things. But this is when it matters most to find faith and hope, no matter how hard they might be to secure. The reality is that we will get through this. We will be stronger and better than before. But we have to remind ourselves of that — and of other things, as well, including that each and every one of us has a part to play.
In a republic, there is going to be disagreement. Sometimes, it’ll be peaceable, and other times, it will be contentious. But such is the nature of free will in a free society — and the importance of human rights protected by law and order, and institutions that allow us to resolve or ameliorate differences and failures of those guarantees.
We have led ourselves to believe that, in such situations, when there is failure or when our differences seem intractable, there is no common ground, or there is no place of agreement. But this is simply not true.
You can support good police officers while also condemning what happened to George Floyd. You can reject racism and brutality, and also oppose rioting and violence. You can support legitimate protests, and oppose anarchy and chaos. Americans need the ability to protest; and Americans need our police. None of these things are mutually exclusive. They should not be made to be so.
Because when you shut down conversation or attempt to stifle dissent, when you do not consider that there are oftentimes several paths to the same place, you do not make things better. You make things worse. Republics depend upon free exchanges of ideas, beliefs, and consideration of current events and evidence. They depend on the genuine moving and changing of hearts and minds.
Real freedom, as our Founders understood, rests on responsible choices and accountability. It is not always easy. Real freedom, therein, is not convenient or simple. It is easy to throw away and difficult to secure. It is hard to maintain and cannot be forced. It requires consideration and constant, conscious practice.
That is because real freedom also consists in recognizing that there is someone other than yourself that matters in this life — someone else with a claim to those same God-given natural rights inherent in our humanity. True freedom is the abrogation of selfishness. It includes understanding our human nature. Our human nature consists, in part, of a soul — one itself uniquely formed and breathed life into by God. Human life is precious because of its divine creation — and its tenuousness.
If we allow division to descend into violence, if we allow disagreement to descend into heartlessness, we will lose everything — including our humanity. If the national protest is against the unjust taking of innocent life, then all those incidents of the same thing occurring elsewhere, against bystanders, business owners and police officers, are just as unjust. Such acts must be condemned and stopped. Attempts at comparative excuse-making cannot and do not justify bloodshed.
And there are protesters and police officers alike who have refused to allow these things to happen. They are stopping rioting and radical instigating in the act, protecting the innocent, and they are cleaning up debris afterwards. They have set examples of compassion and strength — and are role models for the rest of us. They have reminded us that our human nature consists not only of a soul, but moral reason. And they should be celebrated and emulated for this.
Their humanity has given rise to acts of love. Love, like freedom, is not always easy or convenient. It requires effort and sacrifice, courage and patience, time and understanding. The greatest act of human free will is love, because it is utterly selfless and can only be done freely.
All the time, we hear about how we need love. But how many of us actually make the effort? If we can make the choice to listen and learn, we’ll find we can give love, and celebrate it where it occurs. Differences are then more difficult to exploit — and we grow closer together to the point where differences cannot divide or destroy us.
You are allowed to be angry and upset. But you cannot allow those feelings to manifest themselves in cruelty, violence or hatred, no matter who you are. You cannot advance justice at the freedom of another.
I know times seem dark right now. But remember that our nation has been through much worse before. We will get through this, too. Let us endeavor to listen and learn from one another, and gather and give out love and hope wherever we can. What we do to each other, we do to ourselves — and we do to God.
For in Him, and through Him, we are one.
We are one.