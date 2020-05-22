Vigliotti: Far from failing, our institutions are succeeding as designed

Therein, the best response to local concerns and circumstances would, naturally, be local. Where government has failed or proved unable in the pandemic, individual Americans, groups, and networks have stepped forward to bridge the gap — from collecting supplies, to 3D printing masks to donating food, and even making friendly calls to those who live alone. There is no limit to the decency and goodness of Americans, and neither can one attempt to list all of those good acts undertaken through our present crisis.