Vigliotti: Biden’s responses to two key issues demonstrate inconsistency, weakness | COMMENTARY

One cannot quite determine where Democrats as a whole in Washington place themselves when it comes to Israel, and this strange kind of dual-position is nevertheless a weakness being exploited by enemies of both Israel and the United States, such as Hamas. Biden’s approval of selling weapons to Israel but demanding Israel stop using its weapons is no Clintoneqsue triangulation, but resembles more the vacillation of John Kerry circa-election 2004 when Kerry would take various positions on a single issue.