Vigliotti: Biden’s responses to two key issues demonstrate inconsistency, weakness | COMMENTARY

One expects that a change in presidential administrations will alter particular aspects of daily American life with a promise of making things better. The issue is not that things improve under presidents, but that presidents do not change course when things get worse.
Historically, there have been a number of presidents whose policies differed sharply from their predecessors, and resulted in genuine improvement. President Calvin Coolidge struck a blow against the KKK by expunging its members from the federal government. President John F. Kennedy oversaw the cutting of taxes and economic growth. President Ronald Reagan renewed America’s commitment against Communism through a morally absolute foreign policy, and brought about the end of the Cold War.
There have also been presidents who, within their administrations, have pursued new policies when their own previous practices did not work.
President James Madison sought to deal with British violations of American rights by diplomacy and a trade embargo — and, when these failed, oversaw a move to military action which resulted in the War of 1812.
After two years of failed attempts to undo Robert E. Lee’s Confederate Army of Northern Virginia through grand strategic maneuvering under numerous Union commanders, President Abraham Lincoln selected Ulysses S. Grant to lead the Army of the Potomac in a straight-up relentless drive against Lee’s forces.
And there have been those who have been unwilling to change course. President John Adams’ buckling down against dissent led to his signing into law the Sedition Act – which in turn led to Adams’ failure to secure a second term. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal government programs, no matter how well-funded or widespread, failed to alleviate the very thing they were enacted to resolve — the Great Depression.
Five months into President Joe Biden’s administration, much has changed between his tenure and President Donald Trump’s. And it has not been for the better. Two issues in particular, one foreign and one domestic, demonstrate why.
Several prominent Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, have unfairly criticized Israel for defending its people against a new wave of terrorism from Hamas. Meanwhile, Democrats such as President Biden himself, are seeking an arms sale to Israel. Biden has subsequently been assailed from the radicals of his party for this, and so he has called for Israel to halt its defensive actions while it is still under attack.
One cannot quite determine where Democrats as a whole in Washington place themselves when it comes to Israel, and this strange kind of dual-position is nevertheless a weakness being exploited by enemies of both Israel and the United States, such as Hamas. Biden’s approval of selling weapons to Israel but demanding Israel stop using its weapons is no Clintoneqsue triangulation, but resembles more the vacillation of John Kerry circa-election 2004 when Kerry would take various positions on a single issue.
Meanwhile, the ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline was met with absolute abandonment of responsibility from the Biden administration with the declaration that it was a private business matter. This was not two oil companies with a competing claim to the same drilling ground, or a conflict over a rig patent. It was a direct assault on America’s lifeline by foreign agents.
Biden has stated the attackers are based in Russia. In the past, Biden argued that then-President Trump did not take a hard enough stance against Russian activities. Now, Biden has neglected to take a stronger stance, himself.
Biden and his administration only halfheartedly attempted to respond through loosening restrictions and waiving requirements on the oil industry. But the message is clear: antagonists and enemies of America can now, with impunity and without fear of reprisal, strike at American citizens through our economic assets. An assault on America in any capacity is an assault on America, period.
The juxtaposition of these, and other Biden policies, is alarming not least of which because they are seemingly contradictory. They are alarming also because they demonstrate a lack of coherence and consistency which is harming American interests.
Apt comparisons have therein been drawn between the Carter and Biden presidencies as well, and there are many resemblances in their consequences: an illegal immigration crisis, high gas prices, increasing inflation, rising market prices in general, an expanding national debt, the challenging of America internationally, a disheartened military, and more. Under Biden, the strange circumstance of a labor shortage is paired with prolonged pandemic-based unemployment benefits. And the list goes on.
It’s clear that what President Biden is doing isn’t working. He doesn’t merely need to change course, but to find a course – and one which is devoid of the radical left. It’s unlikely that he’ll do this, though. The radical left also senses weakness in him based on their actions so far, and they will pursue this through court-packing, tax increases, and more.
The surest remedy is the vote in midterms next year — and gaining two houses of Congress which will not allow the United Sates to stumble any more.
Joe Vigliotti, a contributor to The Flip Side and a Taneytown city councilman, writes from Taneytown. His column appears every other Friday. Email him through his website at www.jvigliotti.com.