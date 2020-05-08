Vigliotti: Congressman Harris right to raise reopening issues

Although the coronavirus pandemic has understandably occupied the attention of Americans for the past few months, the debate about the debate about the response also matters.
Criticism has been leveled against Americans at large that, just because they want the country to reopen, doesn’t mean the pandemic will end. It isn’t something to argue or vote our way out of, Americans have been told. And some have even made the argument that those seeking only a partial or phased reopening, even if they are only trying to talk about it, are being reckless and valuing money over lives.
That debate in Maryland recently reached a new height when Congressman Andy Harris condemned excessive restrictions, comparing them to North Korea and China at a rally supporting the reopening of the state; and when Gov. Larry Hogan in turn criticized the congressman’s comments, saying he didn’t know “where [Harris] woke up.”
This comes in addition to the filing of a lawsuit by the group Reopen Maryland and others to counter restrictions Hogan has emplaced — a lawsuit which Harris supports, especially with respect to First Amendment rights.
The divide between the two leaders is at first seemingly ironic: Harris, the doctor, urging the beginning of a safe reopening; and Hogan, the businessman, preferring to maintain most quarantine restrictions for now; but both being concerned about the lives of their constituents.
Meanwhile, reports are that President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force is preparing to wind down as a number of states, such as Georgia, are carefully beginning to reopen. Around the world, some nations are even declaring they have beaten the virus — including New Zealand.
At his press conference Wednesday, Hogan explained that vaccine trials are now underway at the University of Maryland, that there is an overall slight decline in hospitalizations, and that ICU cases have leveled. If these numbers are sustained into next week, Hogan explained, then the stay-at-home orders would be lifted and the first phases of his plan to reopen Maryland can begin.
But Harris and many of his fellow Marylanders believe it is not enough, and are continuing to encourage discussion of carefully rescinding restrictions.
They are right to do so.
The reality is that Harris isn’t being reckless or valuing money over human life. As a medical practitioner, that would be against the moral nature of his profession.
Indeed, one of his concerns had been Marylanders in need of medical and dental procedures and screenings deemed to be “non-urgent,” citing concerns that these would result in future negative effects on people, health care, and security. I would imagine that Harris, as a doctor, can only too keenly understand what people in need of those procedures and screenings are experiencing
And, in fact, many vulnerable Marylanders already are suffering ill-effects from a lack of medical care which was denied them by restrictions meant to protect them from coronavirus. That is crucial to talk about, and this week, Hogan did decide to lift the ban on these procedures and screenings. This is not reckless, either.
It should be remembered that Harris himself has said on Facebook that he is “not advocating for a full reopening of everything in the state immediately.” He has explained that, “We do have to pay attention to the numbers (hospitalizations, ICU cases) and overall population density — but keep it in context. We can make some adjustments when and if necessary.” That is by no means radical, especially when Harris urges Americans to observe safe practices, such as social distancing.
Neither radical is the debate itself. True, one cannot debate an illness out of existence. But in a free society, we have the sacred duty to consider the actions of those we elect, and to raise questions about performance and policy. It is the necessary work of average citizens to maintain that freedom through learning and discussing.
Elected figures and experts are human. They can need help, guidance, and they can be wrong. The actions of those we elect directly affect us — and so we have a profound interest in paying attention and discussing what occurs. Harris has helped to do that by elevating the medical issues of forgotten Marylanders.
As I argued in my last column, no genuine elected figure wants to commit to a course that is going to hurt people. This is also why debate matters, because it raises the issues of those who might otherwise not have had a voice. Many of our state delegates and senators are also continuing to do the same — to support a necessary discussion on behalf of people they serve.
As we traverse the pandemic, and as information, evidence, and experience all gather, debating their consequences — and what they mean for the future — will become all the more important.
Joe Vigliotti, a contributor to The Flip Side and a Taneytown city councilman, writes from Taneytown. His column appears every other Friday. Email him through his website at www.jvigliotti.com.