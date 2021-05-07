Vigliotti: Political bubbles form as a last resort out of a desire for a sense of belonging | COMMENTARY

If you represent a district which is mostly Democratic, why would you feel a need to listen to a minority of Republicans who feel a different way about something? If you compromise, you’ll be labeled a traitor, a coward, or a sellout for not standing up on principle, and you’ll be replaced by someone more extreme. And contrapositionally, if your voice isn’t being heard in one area, or is declared unwelcome, why would you stick around? Why wouldn’t you move somewhere you felt you mattered?