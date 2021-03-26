Vigliotti: In land of second chances, forgiveness forgotten as woke, cancel culture rules | COMMENTARY

What is forgotten is that, in the United States, the Judeo-Christian heart and heritage of our society and culture cause us to reflect on right and wrong. Man is not perfectible, but he is capable of good. Sins and mistakes of the past are not death knells, but reasons for growth. We struggle with ourselves on a daily basis, trying to do what is right, and as a nation, trying to do what is right. We try to be better than who we were, yesterday. And always in these reflections, we seek God’s guiding light.