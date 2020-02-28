Vigliotti: Democrats seem to want to repeat 2016 in 2020

So the Democratic candidates have largely lost sight of Trump as they have refocused on each other. Tuesday night’s debate was, in effect, a shouting rumble about leftist fidelity. How will they justify such liberal conformity in a general election when most of the country is neither liberal nor Democrat? How can they speak of national unity if they cannot even tolerate each other personally? True, primaries are often combative, but there is more than mere policy dissent at play here.