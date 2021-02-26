Vigliotti: The importance of ‘why’: Questioning, holding different points of view are free speech, not grounds for censorship | COMMENTARY

But such revolutionaries only care about rights until they gain power. Then, rights are ambiguous, at best. The French Jacobins, the Russian Bolsheviks, the Chinese Maoists, the Cuban socialists, all began by declaring themselves for the people and their rights, only to swiftly turn and crack down against those very same people in order to consolidate control through violation of those rights. The same could even be argued of the Federalists in this country through the Sedition Act of 1798, which stifled dissent over the quasi-war with France.