Vigliotti: Commissioners right to listen to constituents, reverse course on English ordinance

How did the editorial justify that assertion of irony? “Clearly, the perception of the ordinance is worse than the ordinance itself.” True, perception matters. But even more so, the actual truth does. Ironically, the editorial seemingly defeats its own argument by acknowledging the ordinance is not what it has been claimed to be. Should not then the move be to enlighten, rather than to abandon the truth about it? That said, I do not believe the editorial is saying elected officials should not carry out due diligence. But the editorial’s apparent criticism of the process, ironic or otherwise, is therein misplaced.