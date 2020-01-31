Sixth, there is the dispute over additional witnesses — and this touches on a few related issues as well. House managers cannot claim they have all the evidence they need, and then say they need the Senate to call more witnesses to gather more evidence. House managers have to remember that they, not the Senate, compose the investigative body in the impeachment process. House managers have also argued that subpoenaing desired witnesses like John Bolton would have taken them too much time in the House — but the reality is, it would have added weight to their request now. Should the juridical Senate decide to allow for more witnesses, the Bidens should be called as well, since they are among the foundational weight of the entire impeachment affair. But this is all also why process matters: to make sure everything that possibly can be accounted for, has been. Regardless of time involved, that is why the House should have still been willing to issue subpoenas.