Often claimants stop when learning the income threshold requirement. It is quite low and immediately discourages further effort. And although it is true that a widow who is living independently (without need for care) generally cannot pass the means test, it does not mean that the benefit is forfeited. Rather, as we age, we frequently find ourselves in a position of needing care from a family member, home care agency, assisted living facility or nursing home. These expenses are often very high and can be deducted from income. More often than not, and in the absence of high net worth, these expenses result in a countable income that meets the VA income requirements.