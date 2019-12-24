This poem was recorded by Father Ted Berndt, a former Marine and World War II veteran, as a tribute. It was taken from the poem, “Merry Christmas, My Friend,” which was written by former Marine Cpl. James M. Schmidt, who was stationed in Washington, D.C., when he wrote it.
T’was the night before Christmas
He lived all alone,
in a one bedroom house
made of plaster and stone.
I had come down the chimney
with presents to give
To see just who,in this dwelling did live.
I looked all around
A strange sight to see
No tinsel, no presents,
Not even a tree.
On the wall hung pictures
of far distant lands.
Medals 'n badges, awards of every kind;
A sobering thought came alive in my mind.
This house was different ...
it was dark, it was dreary.
I had found the home of a soldier,
I could see that most clearly.
The soldier lay sleeping,
Silent, Alone;
Curled up on the floor
In this one bedroom home.
His face was so gentle,
The room in such disorder;
Not at all how I pictured
a United States’ soldier.
Was this the hero
of whom I’d just read;
Curled up on a poncho,
the floor for a bed?
Then I realized the other families
I saw this night,
Owed their lives to soldiers
Who were willing to fight.
In the morning, round the world,
Children would play;
Grown-ups would celebrate
A bright Christmas Day.
But they all enjoy freedom
Each month of the year
,Because of soldiers
Like the one lying here.
I couldn't help but wonder
How many lay alone,
On a cold Christmas Eve
In lands far from home.
The very thought
Brought a tear to my eyes;
I dropped to my knees,
I started to cry.
The soldier awakened
I heard his rough voice,
"Santa don’t cry,
This life is MY choice.
I fight for freedom,
I don’t ask for more;
My life is my God,
My country, My corps."
The soldier rolled over,
and drifted to sleep.
But, I couldn’t control it,
I continued to weep.
I kept watch for hours,
So silent and still;
As both of us shivered
From the cold night’s chill.
I didn't want to leave him
On that cold, dark night;
This guardian of honor,
So willing to fight.
Then, the soldier rolled over,
In a voice soft and pure,
He whispered, “Carry on Santa,
It’s Christmas Day, all is secure.”
One look at my watch,
I knew he was right.
Merry Christmas my friend,
May God bless you this night.
This is a special, Christmas Eve edition of Veterans’ View. Typically, on the first Tuesday of each month, the Times publishes as its editorial a Veterans’ View, an opportunity to draw attention to veterans’ issues as well as to inform and educate the community and all veterans about the multitude of available services.