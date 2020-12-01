Veterans View: Christmas season never the same, but children help fill the ‘empty chair’ | COMMENTARY

In 2012, I became a father and now have two sons. Watching them grow and seeing the wonder and amazement that they experience each Christmas has brought meaning back to the season for me. I owe it to them to make sure that they are given the same wonderful Christmas experience that I had as a child. Last year, I took my son Michael to Baugher’s Restaurant for lunch. Michael had recently been expressing his belief that Santa and the North Pole were a myth. As we walked to the booth to be seated, we passed a man seated with very distinct white hair and beard. Michael couldn’t take his eyes off of the man and asked me if I thought he was Santa Claus. I could tell the man was aware of Michael’s stare. I told Michael that I was pretty sure that it was Santa and that he was probably “off duty”. I was able to convince my reluctant son to walk over and talk to the man. Amazingly the man proceeded to produce a good and naughty list and checked it to ensure Michael was in the “good” column. Santa then presented Michael with a gold coin which sealed the deal. Michael was again a believer!