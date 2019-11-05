My trajectory of service went through company command, staff assignments and a series of Army schools. As an iron major I was pretty full of myself. Then I bumped into a general officer who offered me a job on his staff. At the time I was the lead of the logistics development for what became the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. So I told the general I felt I was too important to the project to leave and take his offer. He reminded me that he could dip down into the pool of Army majors, get one tomorrow and in two days no one would even remember what it was I was doing. He was right; I was humbled. Lesson learned: Serve where you are needed, when you are needed.