“What do you want to be when you grow up?” My unwavering response was always “a soldier,” which generally gained me a patronizing pat on the head and some generalized form of approval. I don’t think anyone ever believed that I was serious.
My father was a World War II Navy veteran. He never really talked about it but his uniform always hung in his closet and was off limits to all of his rug rats. When he did speak of his experiences, it was mostly about the men with whom he served. It took years of hearing these stories for me to pick out a camaraderie born of shared and often horrific circumstances. He didn’t dwell on the past, but he treasured his service buddies, their shared experiences, the rewards of victory and the price of war.
So, I watched “The Big Picture” on Saturday mornings on our television and later discovered the TV show “Combat.” I absorbed the history of military action in World War II like a sponge, constantly wondering what it would be like to be one of those men in uniform facing life and death on the battlefield, the sea, or in the air. When I found “Combat,” I began to wonder about the interactions these men had day-to-day. They went below the divisions and corps or carrier and destroyers moving across the waves and straight to the emotions, fear, and courage needed to navigate chaos and bloodshed. It was at this personal level that I found my calling.
I followed that calling through ROTC and into the Army infantry as a second lieutenant. I went through the Infantry Basic Course, Airborne School, and Ranger School and posted to my first assignment. That first assignment was a whopping learning curve. In a nutshell:
·Leadership is hard.
·Non-commissioned officers really are the backbone of the Army.
·Respect and trust are earned, not given.
·Integrity cannot be restored once lost.
I also learned a few other important lessons. There is nothing more dangerous than a Lieutenant with a map and a compass. Friendly fire, isn’t. Never share a foxhole with anyone braver than yourself. Incoming fire always has the right of way. And lastly, the important things are always simple; the simple are always hard.
My trajectory of service went through company command, staff assignments and a series of Army schools. As an iron major I was pretty full of myself. Then I bumped into a general officer who offered me a job on his staff. At the time I was the lead of the logistics development for what became the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. So I told the general I felt I was too important to the project to leave and take his offer. He reminded me that he could dip down into the pool of Army majors, get one tomorrow and in two days no one would even remember what it was I was doing. He was right; I was humbled. Lesson learned: Serve where you are needed, when you are needed.
Finally the time came and I was given command of a mechanized infantry battalion. Within a year of taking command we were preparing for deployment to the Middle East and employed to fight in Desert Storm. We fought as a team, everyone committed to their duty from Infantryman to support platoon truck driver to mechanic to cook. We shared the experiences of the desert, mounted armor warfare, the uncertainty of what the night held next, and the pain of losing brothers. At the end of the fight I understood the camaraderie and loyalty my father so softly spoke to.
I am proud of my service to my country. But I nearly burst with pride when I think of the soldiers with whom I served. Their commitment, sacrifice, and willingness to go do what is asked of them cannot be adequately described or rewarded. I will not forget them. To all the veterans and their families, thank you and may God bless America.
James Hillman is a retired colonel in the US Army.
