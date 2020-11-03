Veterans View: Military retirees, active duty families have health care choices | COMMENTARY

The annual deductible is $150 or $300 if two or more family members use this option. Then, users pay up to 25% of the cost of medical services when rendered. In January, the maximum out-of-pocket expense paid by retirees annually will increase from $3,000 to $3,500. The out-of-pocket cap for active duty families remains unchanged at $1,000. Once a family reaches its cap, TRICARE will pay all medical expenses for the entire family for the rest of the calendar year.