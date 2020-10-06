Veterans View: Perfect time to learn about veterans service organizations in Carroll County | COMMENTARY

Many, if not all the organizations in Carroll County, are congressionally chartered. Most have physical posts where veterans and their friends and families can go to enjoy a nice meal, a drink, social events, family activities, and camaraderie. The groups without a physical home meet in the post of another veterans service organization, and veterans are often members of more than one organization. Veterans service organizations have veterans service officers who assist their members and other veterans with Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and claims. These organizations hold various events throughout the year, including crab, shrimp, and chicken feeds, etc., Christmas parties, children and family activities, pool leagues, and much more for all to enjoy, feel at home and support our veterans.